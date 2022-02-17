India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score: Check out Latest news and live updates of India Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODi Live Cricket Score including ball by bal commentary, when and where to watch, live telecast on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports and many more.

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After their struggles to this point within the tour, India will hope to select themselves up and put up a a lot better combat in what’s now a must-win conflict within the third One-Day International in opposition to New Zealand.

The India ladies’s cricket group have not had it simple since arriving in New Zealand, shedding the one-off Twenty20 International earlier than struggling back-to-back losses at first of the ODI collection. After their 62-run defeat within the opener, India fought again more durable, this time placing 270 on the board after opting to bat with skipper Mithali Raj and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh scoring 60s, whereas rookie opener S Meghana scoring 49.

Despite decreasing the White Ferns to 55/3 at one stage, Amelia Kerr was in a position to revive the chase with a 127-run fourth-wicket stand and end the sport from there with an unbeaten 119 for the hosts to go 2-0 up within the collection, crossing the end line with an over to spare. Deepti Sharma was the decide of the Indian bowlers along with her haul of 4/52.

The present one-day collection serves as a perfect platform for the Indian group to acclimatise themselves to the situations in New Zealand, which shall be internet hosting the ICC Women’s World Cup that begins three days after the fifth and remaining ODI. New Zealand host Pakistan of their first warm-up sport whereas India meet South Africa the identical day in a apply match.

The match correct begins on 4 March, with New Zealand welcoming West Indies, whereas India lock horns in opposition to arch-rivals Pakistan on 6 March.

Here’s all the things you might want to know so far as the reside protection of the third ODI is worried:

When will the third ODI between India ladies and New Zealand ladies happen?

The third ODI between India ladies and New Zealand ladies will happen on 18 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India ladies vs New Zealand ladies third ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There shall be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match might be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You also can browse Firstpost.com for reside updates.

