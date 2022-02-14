India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI Latest Updates: Mithali and Co aim to bounce back – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Preview: Mithali Raj-led India girls might be seeking to bounce again after they tackle Sophie Devine’s New Zealand within the second ODI on Tuesday.

India girls started their New Zealand tour with a 17-run defeat to the White Ferns within the one-off T20I below Harmanpreet Kaur, and have been utterly outplayed within the first ODI that occurred on Saturday.

A win within the second ODI of the five-match collection can be a confidence-booster for India as they appear to finetune preparations forward of the ICC Women’s World Cup beginning in Kiwiland in March.

In the primary ODI, Mithali Raj received the toss and India opted to bowl first. Openers Suzie Batest and Maddy Green constructed a 54-run stand for the primary wicket earlier than the latter was dismissed for 17.

Bates would go on to attain 106, her 11th girls’s ODI century and a knock that later earned her Player of the Match.

She was ably supported by Amy Satterthwaite (63) and Amelia Kerr (33) as New Zealand put up 275 on board.

In reply, India have been dismissed for simply 213, with skipper Mithali (59) and Yastika Bhatia (41) with notable contributions. The remainder of the batters acquired off to begins however didn’t convert them. It was an all-round bowling effort from the White Ferns as Jess Kerr ended up as the highest wicket-taker with 4 scalps.

It was clear India missed the providers of Smriti Mandhana, who missed the primary ODI as a result of an prolonged quarantine.

The Indian batters might be anticipated to step up on Tuesday, and get some runs on board. The guests may even hope to place up an improved fielding show. A transparent instance of sloppy fielding was on show when Suzie Bates, batting on 13 was dropped by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, so India can’t afford extra slip-ups like these.

Here’s all you’ll want to know relating to when and the place to observe the second ODI:

When will the second ODI between India girls and New Zealand girls happen?

The second ODI between India girls and New Zealand girls will happen on 15 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India girls vs New Zealand girls second ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There might be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match may be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You also can browsefirstpost.com for stay updates.

