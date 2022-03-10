India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Vastrakar removes Satterthwaite for 75 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs New Zealand, Women’s World Cup 2022 LIVE rating and updates: Vastrakar makes up for the dropped catch within the earlier over by eradicating Satterthwaite, who hits straight to Mithali Raj at midwicket to depart after a composed 75 off 84, the partnership ending only one in need of the fifty mark.

Preview: India tackle New Zealand within the eighth match of Women’s World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India can be trying to carry ahead the momentum after their win within the opener towards Pakistan. It’s a conflict of acquainted foes. India confronted New Zealand in six matches earlier than the World Cup. 1 T20I and 5 ODIs. But they managed to win simply a kind of matches, shedding 5. They misplaced their first 4 ODIs however received the final one and from there on gained some momentum. They received their two warm-up matches towards South Africa and West Indies. And then beat Pakistan in convinving method of their opening WC match.

Even although they began off on a successful notice, there’s a huge room for enchancment. Opener Shafali Verma has endured a bumpy journey of late and acquired out on a duck towards Pakistan and can be trying to step up a gear. The center order would look to make amends after a no present towards Pakistan. Mithali Raj scored 9, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 5 whereas Richa Ghosh might handle simply 1. It was left for Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar to carry out the rescue act with a file 122-run stand and propel India to a aggressive 244/7.

The bowlers although have been on the mark proper from the beginning and bundled Pakistan out for 137.

New Zealand did not fairly get off to a constructive begin, shedding to West Indies narrowly of their opener. They nevertheless bounced again exhausting towards Bangladesh with a 9-wicket win within the rain-hit match.

Satterthwaite led the best way with 3/25 to limit Bangladesh to 140/8 from 27 overs. Chasing the goal, the White Ferns misplaced Sophie Devine early however Suzie Bates (79 off 68 balls) and Amelia Kerr (47 off 37 balls) launched a counter assault to seal the deal in 20 overs with 9 wickets to spare.

India would look to take the revenge of the ODI collection loss whereas the Kiwis would look to amass essential factors on the desk. We can anticipate a cracker.

Here’s all you could know in regards to the Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand happen?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will probably be performed on Thursday, 10 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will happen at at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand begin?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will start at 6.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand?

The match will probably be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match can even be obtainable on Disney + Hotstar. You may also browse firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.