India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s T20I Match: India lose openers in quick succession – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India girls vs New Zealand girls, Live cricket rating, one-off T20I: Double wicket over for Amelia Kerr! Openers Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma each depart simply as India have been wanting good.

Preview: India girls’s cricket staff, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, tackle New Zealand in a one-off T20I on Wednesday as their limited-overs tour to Kiwiland will get underway.

The T20I will likely be adopted by 5 ODIs, because the Women in Blue look to finetune their preparations for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, beginning on 4 March.

All matches will likely be performed on the John Davies Oval in Queenstown with the intention to cut back the danger of COVID-19.

T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will likely be trying to stick with it her kind from the Women’s Big Bash League the place the 32-year-old, enjoying for Melbourne Renegades, amassed 406 runs from 13 video games, incomes herself a Player of the Tournament Award.

In a stark distinction, Harmanpreet has had a forgettable final 12 months in T20Is for India, scoring simply 121 runs from six matches.

The trio of Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and Shikha Pandey don’t discover themselves within the T20I squad.

Right-arm medium pacer Meghna Singh is prone to make her T20I debut, whereas Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana are additionally set to be a part of the enjoying XI.

India’s bowling division consists of the skilled Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav. The two share a mixed tally of 151 wickets between them,.

Ekta Bisht, although, final performed a T20I for India in March 2019 in opposition to England and can look to make her alternative depend.

New Zealand will likely be led by Sophie Devine and the White Ferns facet sees acquainted faces in Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite. Pacer Lea Tahuhu will likely be main the bowling assault.

Here’s all you want to learn about when and the place to look at the T20I:

When will the one-off T20I between India girls and New Zealand girls happen?

The one-off T20I between India girls and New Zealand girls will happen on 9 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India girls vs New Zealand girls T20I is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 5.30 am IST, with the toss at 5 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will likely be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match might be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You may also browsefirstpost.com for reside updates and over-by-over commentary.

