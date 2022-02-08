India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind women vs NZ women T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs New Zealand 2022: Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs NZ T20I Cricket Match together with Dates and Timing in India, when and the place to look at stay protection on-line:

India ladies’s cricket staff, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, tackle New Zealand in a one-off T20I on Wednesday as their limited-overs tour to Kiwiland will get underway.

The T20I might be adopted by 5 ODIs, because the Women in Blue look to finetune their preparations for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, beginning on 4 March.

All matches might be performed on the John Davies Oval in Queenstown as a way to cut back the danger of COVID-19.

T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur might be seeking to keep on her kind from the Women’s Big Bash League the place the 32-year-old, taking part in for Melbourne Renegades, amassed 406 runs from 13 video games, incomes herself a Player of the Tournament Award.

In a stark distinction, Harmanpreet has had a forgettable final 12 months in T20Is for India, scoring simply 121 runs from six matches.

The trio of Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and Shikha Pandey don’t discover themselves within the T20I squad.

Right-arm medium pacer Meghna Singh is prone to make her T20I debut, whereas Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana are additionally set to be a part of the taking part in XI.

India’s bowling division consists of the skilled Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav. The two share a mixed tally of 151 wickets between them,.

Ekta Bisht, although, final performed a T20I for India in March 2019 in opposition to England and can look to make her alternative rely.

ODI captain Mithali Raj, in the meantime, mentioned that the staff’s focus might be on adapting to the situations.

“It is a different format. The team will be looking forward to wining the game. Having said that, this T20 will also give a fair idea about the wickets, how the players are coping with an open ground,” Mithali mentioned.

“We are right here to make use of this sequence as preparation for the World Cup as a result of it’s one of the simplest ways we get to know concerning the wickets and composition we could have subsequent month. We need to put within the our greatest normal of cricket so the staff derives a number of confidence when get into the World Cup,” she added.

New Zealand might be led by Sophie Devine and the White Ferns aspect sees acquainted faces in Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite. Pacer Lea Tahuhu might be main the bowling assault.

Here’s all you have to learn about when and the place to look at the T20I:

When will the one-off T20I between India ladies and New Zealand ladies happen?

The one-off T20I between India ladies and New Zealand women will happen on 9 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India ladies vs New Zealand ladies T20I is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 5.30 am IST, with the toss at 5 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There might be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match may be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You may also browsefirstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

