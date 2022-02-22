India vs New Zealand: Richa Ghosh registers fastest fifty for Indian batter in women’s ODIs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Richa Ghosh scored quickest ODI fifty for an India ladies’s workforce participant towards New Zealand in Queenstown on Tuesday. She took simply 26 balls to deliver up her fifty earlier than falling on 52 runs from 29 balls.

The earlier file was held by Veda Krishnamurthy who wanted 32 balls for a half century towards South Africa in 2018.

Ghosh’s private milestone wasn’t sufficient, nevertheless, as India misplaced by 63 runs to go 4-0 down within the ODI sequence. The fifth ODI will likely be performed on Thursday on the similar venue.

🚨RECORD ALERT!!🚨 Fastest ODI fifty by Indian Players in Women’s ODIs: 26 balls – Richa Ghosh v NZ, (right now) 👈

32 balls – Veda Krishnamurthy v SA, 2018

33 balls – Sabbhineni Meghana v NZ, 2022

34 balls – Veda Krishnamurthy v NZ, 2017#NZvIND #CricketTwitter — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 22, 2022

Fastest ODI fifty in New Zealand: 26 balls – 🇮🇳Richa Ghosh vs 🇳🇿NZ, right now** 👈

28 balls – 🇳🇿Amelia Kerr vs 🇮🇳IND, right now** 👈

30 balls- 🇳🇿Rebecca Rolls vs 🇮🇳IND, 2003

33 balls- 🇮🇳Sabbhineni Meghana v 🇳🇿NZ, 2022#NZvIND #CricketTwitter @WHITE_FERNS — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 22, 2022

Ghosh’s fifty got here in 26 balls and was laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes. It can be the quickest fifty scored in New Zealand. Overall, that is the seventh quickest fifty in ladies’s ODI cricket.

Having arrived on the crease with India 19/4, she took the workforce to a decent whole (128) whereas chasing 192 runs in a rain truncated contest.

With a strike charge of 200 and making certain a run charge of over 10, Ghosh stitched a 77-run partnership with Mithali Raj to present India hope of a miracle win.

But bar Raj and Ghosh, not one of the different India gamers ever obtained going with simply 3, together with Smriti Mandhana, ending in double digits.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.