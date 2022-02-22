India vs New Zealand: Twitterati hails ‘delightfully fearless’ Richa Ghosh as she records fastest WODI fifty by an Indian – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Eighteen-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh recorded the quickest ODI fifty by an Indian girl on Tuesday, 22 February. The younger cricket sensation smashed a 26-ball fifty, which included 4 fours and as many sixes, within the 4th ODI towards New Zealand performed at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Weather situations and rain performed spoilsport and the 4th ODI between India and New Zealand was curtailed to 20-overs per aspect. New Zealand had been put in to bat first after India captain Mithali Raj received the toss. Amelia Kerr remained not out on 68 and Suzie Bates scored 44, taking the White Ferns to 191/5.

India had been chasing a goal of 192 runs from 20 overs. With Smriti Mandhana getting bowled within the fifth over, India had been diminished to 19-4. Richa Ghosh then entered to play a lone attacking hand within the chase. Batting at a strike charge of 192.3, the right-hander raced to 27 off 12 balls. Richa Ghosh received to her fifty off simply 26 balls.

All this whereas, Ghosh had discovered an in a position associate in captain Mithali Raj. The duo put up a 77-run partnership, earlier than Ghosh fell for 52 off 29 balls. Mithali Raj (30 of 28) adopted quickly after.

India had been all out or 128 in 17.5 overs and New Zealand took a 4-0 lead within the five-match collection.

India may need misplaced the match, however Richa Ghosh’s exceptional efficiency gained accolades and gave Team India a brand new cricket star to put their bets on. Ghosh had earlier hit a brisk 65 within the 2nd ODI towards New Zealand.

After attaining the marvellous feat, the 18-year-old from Siliguri was showered with immense reward on Twitter.

International Cricket Council praised the right-hander for attaining a brand new file.

Abhishek Mukherjee, co-author of the cricket guide, Sachin and Azhar at Cape Town, congratulated Ghosh for her stellar efficiency.

Stellar response from Richa Ghosh on behalf of the Association of Siliguri Wicketkeepers. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 22, 2022

Journalist Lavanya Narayanan referred to as Ghosh a fearless star and mentioned that she was somebody to be careful for within the World Cup scheduled subsequent month

Well deserved fifty from the delightfully fearless Richa Ghosh. Here’s one to be careful for within the World Cup subsequent month. — Lavanya (@lav_narayanan) February 22, 2022

Indian Premier League staff Mumbai Indians additionally took to Twitter and congratulated the wicketkeeper-batter for hitting the quickest half-century.

Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon shared a file of some quickest fifties earned in Women’s ODI, commending Ghosh for being one of the best amongst them.

Fewest balls to achieve a fifty in Women’s ODI

(for India)

26 – Richa Ghosh (52) vs NZ-W (Queenstown) right now

32 – Veda Krishnamurthy (70) vs SA-W (Kimberley) Feb 2018

33 – Sabbhineni Meghana (61) vs NZ-W (Queenstown) Feb 2022#IndWvNZW #NZWvINDW — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 22, 2022

Sports statistician Sarang Bhalerao additionally congratulated Richa Ghosh for her spectacular efficiency.