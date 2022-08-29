India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Cheeky Manjrekar asks Jadeja if he is okay to talk to him at presentations; Watch – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

After the high-intensity match between India and Pakistan, there was a cheeky second forward of the post-match shows as Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar got here to face one another, in what was tongue within the cheek second for Jadeja and a hilarious second for followers.

In what was termed as the right ending to the entertaining contest between the arch-rivals, Sanjay Manjrekar was to interview Ravindra Jadeja for his match-winning knock of 35 runs from 29 deliveries.

Read: Five talking points from the nail-biting clash between arch-rivals

However, the controversy between the 2 took the stage earlier than they might focus on concerning the recreation. Even earlier than Manjrekar may ask a query, Jadeja was smiling unstoppably.

Looking at this, Manjrekar mentioned, “First question, you are okay to talk to me, right Jaddu?”

Jadeja responded affirmatively, “Yeah, Yeah. Absolutely,” as each of them burst out into laughter subsequently.

The controversy had began after the cricketer-turned commentator had termed Jadeja as a “bits-and-pieces” cricketer and Jadeja had expressed his disappointment over the assertion via a Twitter publish. Manjrekar was additionally faraway from the Star Sports commentary panel for a very long time after he was concerned in one other verbal controversy with commentator Harsha Bhogle.

However, after a number of years of the incident, Jadeja was not hesitant to speak to Manjrekar.

Jadeja ended up because the joint highest run-scorer for India with Virat Kohli, however at a greater strike price than the latter.

Speaking concerning the on-field situation, Jadeja mentioned, “We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away.”

Jadeja steadied the innings at one finish however misplaced his wicket at first of the last word over when India wanted seven runs to win. However, Hardik Pandya ensured there were no further hiccups and hit the profitable runs with two balls to spare.

“I could have finished the game – left-arm spinner against a left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end.”

