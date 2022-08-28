India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal drops Iftikhar Ahmed on 27, Hardik Pandya dismisses batter in next over – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed breathed a sigh of reduction throughout his staff’s Asia Cup 2022 match towards India on Sunday when he was dropped whereas batting on 27 by Yuzvendra Chahal, however he couldn’t capitalise on the drop as Hardik Pandya removed Iftikhar within the very subsequent over.

Chahal was delivering the fifth ball of the 12th over of Pakistan’s innings. It was a low full toss supply from Chahal, and Iftikhar slammed this straight to the bowler, however Chahal was in two minds, as he fumbled it a few occasions earlier than placing the ball down on the ground.

Hardik Pandya, nevertheless, struck within the 13th over to take away Iftikhar (28). He unleashed a bouncer to the Pakistan batter, which Iftikhar tried to drag however ended up getting a faint edge to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

India are locking horns with Pakistan for the primary time for the reason that 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, the place Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan to a giant victory. The Asia Cup acts as a buildup match for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this yr, the place the 2 groups will as soon as once more faceoff.

Following the Pakistan recreation, India will subsequent play Hong Kong of their last group match on 31 August.

