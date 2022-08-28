India vs Pakistan: Impossible to play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik at the same time in Asia Cup, says Cheteshwar Pujara | Cricket News – Times of India

DUBAI: India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara feels it is “impossible” to incorporate each Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik within the taking part in XI in the course of the Asia Cup T20 event, given the group’s settled prime order.The prime order includes KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, who Pujara describes as one in every of India’s prime T20 batters presently. They are adopted by the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, leaving area for just one participant amongst Pant and Karthik.“It’s a big headache for the team management as both (Pant and Karthik) are doing really well in T20 format. The call is whether you want someone to bat at No.5 or you want a finisher who can bat at No. 6 or 7,” Pujara stated on ‘ESPNcricinfo T20 Time:out’.

“So, I would say, if you want someone at No. 5, Rishabh Pant is a better choice. But if you want to have a batting line-up with a very good finisher who is likely to play 10 or 20 balls and give you 40-50 runs, I think DK (Karthik) is the better option.”

The veteran batter added, “Personally, I think, knowing the team management (and) knowing how things work around the team, I would think they might go with Pant because he is a left-hander and gives the team a bit of balance with left-right combination.”

India tackle Pakistan to start their marketing campaign within the Asia Cup right here on Sunday, with the previous eager to avenge the 10-wicket loss in opposition to the arch-rivals in the course of the ICC T20 World Cup on the similar venue final 12 months.

Speaking about Suryakumar Yadav, Pujara stated he deserves to be there within the eleven and shouldn’t be dropped to accommodate each Pant and Karthik, given his glorious type in T20 cricket in recent times.

“Surya is one of our top T20 players, so I would definitely want him in the side because he can… he is someone who has done really well for Mumbai Indians (in the IPL). Whenever I’ve seen him at No. 4, he has done exceptionally well.

“So, I do not suppose the group administration will go away him out. If Rishabh and Karthik each need to play, then I feel you need to drop one of many top-order (batters), which is inconceivable. So, I do not suppose each could make the taking part in eleven,” said Pujara.

In the event Karthik is not playing, Pujara said all-rounder Hardik has the ability to play the role of finisher.

“I would like Hardik for that (finisher’s) function as a result of he’s somebody who can strike from ball one and his strike fee is above 150. I do not suppose Rishabh can try this job as a result of he wants a bit extra time.

“And if he (Rishabh) comes in to bat, it should be somewhere around 10 or 12 overs… and if he gets 8-10 overs, he can score a 50 or a bit more than that,” added Pujara.