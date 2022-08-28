India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul Dismissed For Duck By Teenaged Pakistani Debutant Naseem Shah In Asia Cup. Watch | Cricket News

India had been off to the worst attainable begin of their chase of the 148-run goal in opposition to Pakistan in Dubai. 19-year-old Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, taking part in his first T20 worldwide, clear bowled India’s vice-captain KL Rahul for a duck on the second supply of the innings. It was a horrible begin to the Asia Cup marketing campaign for Rahul, who’s returning to the T20I fold after a protracted break.

He performed within the ODI collection within the run-up to the event, however could not get a giant rating beneath his belt.

Rahul was very late along with his dodgy push at an excellent size supply by Naseem, as he received an inside edge and the ball went and crashed into the stumps.

Watch: KL Rahul Clean Bowled For Duck In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Pakistan had been bowled out for 147 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) took the center out of their batting with an excellent bowling efficiency.

Some good decrease order hitting allowed Pakistan to place up a difficult whole ultimately.

The younger Naseem Shah has been in nice from in county cricket and had the massive accountability of filling in for the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi.

