India vs Pakistan: Watch — Hardik Pandya recalls injury-forced exit in 2018 Asia Cup, talks about ‘sense of achievement’ four years later

Hardik Pandya’s all-round present helped Team India get their Asia Cup victory off to a victorious begin with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Not solely did it assist the Men in Blue pull one again towards their arch-rivals after getting thrashed by the identical workforce on the similar venue within the T20 World Cup final 12 months, it was additionally a comeback of kinds for Pandya, who suffered an ignominious injury-forced exit from the 2018 Asia Cup throughout a match towards Pakistan, additionally in Dubai.

Read: Nonchalant Hardik Pandya shines brightest amid a galaxy of stars

Pandya collected three essential wickets whereas gifting away simply 25 runs to assist limit Babar Azam’s workforce to beneath 150. He later starred with the bat, coming in at a time when India had misplaced their fourth wicket and the sport might have gone both manner. In the tip, Pandya took the sport deep, taking the odd threat alongside the best way, and completed off in fashion in a relaxed and composed method to remind everybody of his match-finishing credentials.

In a chat with Ravindra Jadeja, with whom he shared an important 52-run stand for the fifth wicket that acquired the Indians inside touching distance of the goal, Pandya reminisced the harm that he had suffered on the similar venue 4 years in the past and the way his efficiency on Sunday was a redemption of kinds.

“I remembered everything. I was being taken off the field in a stretcher, it was the very same dressing room. I feel a sense of achievement, to look back at everything that has happened and then come out and perform the way I did today. Journey has been a beautiful one,” Pandya advised fellow all-rounder Jadeja in a chat shared by the BCCI on their social media accounts.

Pandya additionally spoke about going through the final over, which was bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz with India needing seven to win off six balls. Jadeja was clear bowled off the very first supply, however new batter Dinesh Karthik introduced Pandya again on strike immediately with a single off his very first ball. Pandya then clobbered a flat supply from Nawaz over lengthy on to complete the sport with two balls to spare, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls.

“Seven runs didn’t appear too big to me, given the final over was being bowled by a left-arm spinner. Plus I didn’t really care about the five fielders (being inside the circle). Even if they had 10 fielders manning the boundary, I’d still have whacked the ball,” Pandya advised Jadeja.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.