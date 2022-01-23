India vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd ODI at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win thriller by four runs, complete 3-0 sweep – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, third ODI Today’s Match Updates: OUT! Chahal is the final man to fall, getting a thick vanguard to get caught at backward level. India have been bowled out for 283, and lose by 4 runs as South Africa full a 3-0 sweep!

third ODI preview: India tackle South Africa within the third ODI at Newlands, Cape Town.

In latest instances India have been spectacular on away excursions however they have not had an excellent outing in South Africa. They began off nicely with a win within the first Test at Centurion however then misplaced the subsequent two matches to give up the collection. Then they misplaced the primary two ODIs to lose the three-match collection as nicely.

Having been completely outclassed in each their ODIs, India might be seeking to play for delight within the lifeless rubber on Sunday.

Their batting strategy in each video games has come beneath the scanner. Do they should rating shortly within the powerplays? In the 2nd ODI, they managed 287 nevertheless it was simply chased down by South Africa. Their bowling too has been listless. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, nobody has regarded threatening.

KL Rahul took 79 balls for his 55. It was Rishabh Pant who introduced some urgency to the proceedings with a breezy 71-ball 85. The center order disenchanted once more with Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer scoring 11 and 22, respectively. Kohli received out for a duck off an uncharacteristic erratic shot.

Heading into the third ODI, India must enhance their batting drastically. Shardul has performed a few superb innings to carry respectability to their totals however India cannot preserve relying on him.

India can be anticipated to ring in adjustments for the Sunday’s recreation. Deepak Chahar would possibly exchange Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jayant Yadav could be introduced in for R Ashwin. They may herald Suryakumar Yadav instead of Shreyas Iyer.

South Africa, alternatively, will look to proceed with the momentum to realize a collection sweep.

They have been sensible with the bat and their bowlers have completed a powerful job. In the final match, each batsman contributed within the chase of 288. Malan – 91, De Kock 78, Bavuma – 35, Markram – 37 not out and Van der Dussen 37 not out.

With confidence of their arsenal, South Africa begin off as favourites.

Here’s all you’ll want to know concerning the India vs South Africa third ODI.

When will the third ODI between South Africa and India happen?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will happen on 23 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will happen at Newlands, Cape Town

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 2 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match might be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may also be out there on Disney + Hotstar. You may also browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.