India vs South Africa: Hosts win third ODI by 4 runs, complete 3-0 series sweep – Photos News , Firstpost

Sent into bat, South Africa had been bowled out for 287 within the useless rubber. In reply, India had been all out for 283 in 49.2 overs regardless of half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar.

1/10 South Africa’s cricketers have a good time after victory within the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. AFP

2/10 India’s Deepak Chahar performs a shot through the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. Chahar scored 54 off 34 balls. AFP

3/10 South Africa’s Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo and Keshav Maharaj have a good time the dismissal of India’s Shreyas Iyer through the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. AFP

4/10 Indian batsman Virat Kohli in motion through the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Kohli scored 65 earlier than falling to Keshav Maharaj.

5/10 Indian batsman Shakar Dhawan performs a shot through the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Dhawan scored 61 off 73 balls.

6/10 South Africa’s Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring a century through the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. De Kock scored 124 off 130 balls and stitched a partnership of 144 runs with Van der Dussen. AFP

7/10 India gamers have a good time the wicket of Janneman Malan through the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Deepak Chahar had opener Janneman Malan caught behind at first of the third over. AP

8/10 South African batsman Rassie van de Dussen in motion through the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Van der Dussen continued his good kind with a 52-run knock. AP

9/10 South African batsman David Miller performs a shot through the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Miller’s counter attacking 38-ball 39 helped South Africa put up a rating of 287 runs. AP