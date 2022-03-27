India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj and Co opt to bat, both teams make two changes to XI – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Preview: Their future in their very own palms, India will go all out to brush off an inconsistent run and seal a semi-final berth within the Women’s World Cup after they play South Africa in a do-or-die match on Sunday.

So far within the match, the 2017 runners-up have not fired within the method they might have wish to.

With three wins and as many losses India, who’re within the fifth spot with six factors within the total standings, discover themselves in a must-win scenario heading into their remaining league match.

Their semi-final possibilities have been dented when West Indies, who’re additionally vying to advance to the knockout stage, and South Africa’s match was washed out with the previous shifting as much as seven factors earlier this week.

A win on Sunday will see India advance to the final 4, and a degree from the sport will even work for the Mithali Raj-led aspect, as they’ve a superior NRR (+0.768) than West Indies (-0.890).

In case India lose to South Africa, their solely hope of advancing to the semi-finals might be if England, who’ve a greater NRR (+0.778), additionally lose their final league stage match to Bangladesh and end on a decrease NRR. That appears unlikely, although.

But the ‘Women in Blue’ would need to maintain all of the playing cards and likewise get a two-match successful momentum going into the semi-finals.

India’s inconsistent batting got here to the fore but once more in an in any other case 110-run win in opposition to Bangladesh, and skipper Raj could be eager to enhance on that side in opposition to a difficult South African bowling assault.

The bowling division, which has appeared lacklustre at instances, put up a much-improved present in opposition to Bangladesh. The transfer to usher in spinner Poonam Yadav rather than pacer Meghna Singh paid off for India.

However, it stays to be seen if India stick with two pacers, three spinners technique on the Hagley Oval, which has a balanced monitor the place the bowlers should be disciplined with their line and lengths.

South Africa, then again, have already certified for the semi-finals. They sit second within the total standings, behind Australia.

Here’s all the things you could know in regards to the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa.

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa happen?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa might be performed on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will happen at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa begin?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will start at 6.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa?

The match might be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match will even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You also can browse firstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.

The groups (from):

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt

With PTI inputs

Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women’s World Cup

