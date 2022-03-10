Sports
India vs Sri Lanka: 100 percent crowd allowed for Bengaluru day-night Test | Cricket News – Times of India
BENGALURU: The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a pink ball game beginning on Saturday, may witness a full home after the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday allowed 100% crowd attendance for the match owing to sharp decline in COVID-19 instances and excessive demand for tickets.
“KSCA is blissful to tell that there was excellent response for viewership of the India vs Sri Lanka Day-Night Test cricket match being performed on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 12-16 March, 2022.
“Considering the excessive quantity of response and since there are not any additional restrictions for spectators, KSCA will likely be opening up sale of tickets for full capability of the stadium,” KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.
The prices of the tickets per day have been kept at Rs 1250 (Grand Terrace), Rs 750 (E-Executive), Rs 500 (D Corporate) and Rs 100 respectively.
In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which was also Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test, 50 percent crowd capacity was allowed at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.