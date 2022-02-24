India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer sizzle in India’s crushing 62-run win over Sri Lanka | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from the first T20I.#CrewIndia win by 62 runs and go 1-0 up within the three-match sequence.Scorecard -… https://t.co/gpVBoiIv5O — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645722386000

LUCKNOW: Ishan Kishan gave a glimpse of his huge potential with a 56-ball-89 earlier than the bowlers joined the social gathering in India’s medical 62-run demolition of Sri Lanka within the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead within the three-game sequence right here on Thursday.This was additionally India’s longest successful streak in T20Is which has now gone as much as 10 matches.Asked to take first strike, Kishan was unstoppable on the prime as he blasted a blistering 56-ball 89, whereas Shreyas Iyer supplied the late cost with an unbeaten 57 as India racked up a large 199 for two.The Indian bowlers, led by Bhuveshwar Kumar (2/9 in 2 overs) and Venkatesh Iyer (2/36), then supplied the crowning glory, limiting Sri Lanka to 137 for six in 20 overs.Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) additionally claimed one wicket every.The victory prolonged India’s successful streak to 10 T20 video games.

For Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka regained some confidence with an unbeaten 47-ball 53 however he did not get any assist from the opposite batters.

89 runs off 56 deliveries!How good was that knock from @ishankishan51?Live – https://t.co/RpSRuIlfLe #INDvSL… https://t.co/JUz2c4P8nT — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645714595000

Rohit, Chahal attain private milestones

Indian captain Rohit Sharma grew to become the very best scorer in all T20Is after his innings of 44 as he surpassed Martin Guptill (3299) to now go onto 3307.

Milestone 🔔 – Captain @ImRo45 now sits atop the main run-scorer in T20Is record 👏👏#CrewIndia https://t.co/4SzIDCXuTM — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645723689000

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (67 wickets) have now gone previous Jasprit Bumrah as India’s prime wicket-taker in T20Is.

Beautiful bowling

Defending the entire, Bhuvneshwar supplied India the right begin as he cleaned up in-form opener Pathum Nissanka (0) of the primary ball of the innings earlier than returning to take away the opposite opener Kamil Mishara (13) cheaply.

India’s fielding was not up to speed with Ventakesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer spilling possibilities off Kamila and Charith Asalanka in third and sixth overs respectively however it did not matter because the Lankan batters could not use the probabilities.

Ventakesh removed Janith Liyanage (11), whereas comeback man Ravindra Jadeja had Dinesh Chandimal (10) stumped within the tenth over as Sri Lanka have been down 51 for 4 in tenth over.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka’s (3) keep lasted six balls as Chahal overtook Bumrah to turn into India’s main wicket taker (67) in T20Is.

With the required run-rate hovering over 20, Asalanka then supplied some respectability to the chase.

Kishan Blitzkrieg

Earlier Kishan, who didn’t capitalise on his begins within the previous white-ball sequence towards West Indies, lastly lived as much as his multi-million greenback IPL tag with a whirlwind innings studded with 10 hits to the fence and three sixes.

The 23-year-old from Jharkhand solid a 111-run innings for the opening wicket along with his skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 32) to place India on track for a formidable complete after being invited to bat first.

Iyer then grabbed the chance with each fingers, smashing 5 fours and two sixes in 28 balls to take India to an enormous complete.

Ishan Kishan was the aggressor among the many two openers as he exploded within the third over, making Chamika Karunaratne pay for erring in his line and size with three boundaries as India amassed 15 runs from the over.

Lahiru Kumara bowled with plenty of tempo however Ishan got here up with two handsome photographs — one a pull on the entrance foot which went over the ropes and the opposite one a flick throughout the mid-wicket boundary.

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama was subsequent hammered for a 4, whereas a brief ball from Chameera was deposited into the stands as Kishan continued his demolition act which yielded 58 within the powerplay.

Sri Lanka was additionally responsible of dropping Ishan with spinner Jeffrey Vandersay spilling him on his personal bowling within the seventh over.

The left-hander quickly went on to attain his second T20 fifty as India amassed 98 off 10 overs.

Playing second fiddle, skipper Rohit ran those and twos exhausting and picked up two fours together with a cracking slog-sweep over mid-wicket for a six.

Six runs in need of a half-century, Rohit was performed in by a gradual supply from Lahiru Kumara within the twelfth over as as Sri Lanka tried to place breaks.

Ishan Kishan received one other reprieve when he had edged one from Vandersay and the ball made its approach to the boundary.

After two tight overs, Kishan slapped one over long-on for a most after which despatched Lahiru Kumara throughout the third man and deep mid-wicket boundaries as India racked up 17 runs.

Sri Lanka’s agony was escalated by their pedestrian bowling within the dying overs as Shreyas Iyer took them to the cleaners with the final three overs yielded 44 runs.