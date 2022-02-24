India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live streaming online and TV channel; Check when and where to watch this thriller

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match is on Thursday, February 24. IND vs SL Live streaming on-line might be out there tomorrow, simply test when and the place

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: The skipper Rohit Sharma led India crushed the West Indies on tour fairly simply just lately and this utilized to each the ODI collection in addition to the T20 collection. Quite a let-down for the as soon as mighty West Indies. While the Caribbean vacation is over, India are set to tackle Sri Lanka for a collection of three T20 worldwide video games. However, this collection might be longer and more durable because it additionally contains 2 Test matches too. Sri Lankans too have been bashed round just lately by Australia in a 5 match T20 collection and they are going to be seeking to put one throughout India, at the least within the shorter model of the sport. The proceedings will begin with the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on February 24. Check out all the small print concerning this India fixture and the way and the place you may watch IND vs SL Live Streaming on-line. For India, it’s a dwelling collection and the primary match might be performed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

IND vs SL Live streaming: When to Watch

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match might be held in Lucknow tomorrow, February 24 from 7PM onwards.

IND vs SL Live streaming on-line: Where to Watch

The video games might be telecast on Star Sports community and might be reside streamed on the Disney+ Hostar. In order to look at it on-line, you would want to have both the Premium or the VIP subscription of the platform.

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka (VC), Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

The notable absentees within the Indian squad are Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur as they’ve been rested whilst Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav will miss out resulting from accidents.

Sri Lanka will miss the providers of Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis. Wanindu Hasaranga has examined Covid-19 constructive.