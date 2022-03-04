India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant’s 96 Takes India To 357/6 At Stumps | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant blazed away to a 97-ball 96 to energy India to 357 for six on the opening day of the primary Test towards Sri Lanka on Friday. Pant hit 9 boundaries and 4 sixes in his whirlwind knock that was put to an finish by medium pacer Suranga Lakmal. Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century in his landmark one centesimal Test as he was bowled out for 45 by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya after he shared a 90-run stand with Hanuma Vihari, who performed a advantageous 58-run knock.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin had been batting on 45 and 10 respectively on the draw of stumps on day 1.

Embuldeniya was the choose of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, snaring two wickets whereas giving freely 107 runs.

Brief Score: India 1st Innings: 357 for six in 85 overs (Rishabh Pant 96, Hanuma Vihari 58; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/107)