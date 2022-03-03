India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs SL Live Coverage on Live TV Online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs SL 1st Test Timing in India, when and the place to observe stay protection on-line:

Having accomplished a 3-0 sequence sweep within the T20Is, hosts India now tackle Sri Lanka within the first of two Tests, beginning on the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

The Mohali Test can be star batter Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, joining 11 other Indians to attain the feat, that features eight former captains.

Rohit Sharma, in the meantime, can be gearing up for a contemporary begin when he embarks on his first match as India Test captain, taking up from Kohli.

Kohli had stepped down as Test skipper following India’s 2-1 sequence defeat towards South Africa within the Rainbow Nation.

Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari will look to seal their place within the aspect within the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have been dropped for this sequence after a disappointing outing in South Africa. Kohli can be India’s quantity 4 batter, whereas Rishabh Pant may bat at quantity 5.

Two gamers between Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill will fill the quantity three and quantity six batting slots. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal appear to be the potential openers for India. Pacers Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami didn’t make a lot of an affect towards South Africa, and can be trying to regain their rhythm.

Sri Lanka can be hoping their spinners like Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama stand as much as the event, whereas skipper Dimuth Karunaratne would need his batters to fireside in unison.

Here’s all it is advisable find out about when and the place to observe the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka happen?

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will start on Friday, 4 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will happen on the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 9.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match can be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You also can browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.

