India vs Sri Lanka 2022, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: India Aim To Clinch Series, Weather May Play Spoilsport | Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 2nd T20I Ind vs SL T20I Live Score Updates: After a snug 62-run victory in opposition to Sri Lanka within the first T20I, India will probably be wanting to clinch yet one more T20I sequence beneath the management of Rohit Sharma. A win for India may even take their tally to 100 wins in T20 Internationals. However, India might discover one other opposition, within the type of the rain gods, who might spoil their social gathering in what is predicted to be a rain-interrupted sport. For India, Ruturaj Gaikwad was dominated out of the continuing sequence and was changed by Mayank Agarwal. The guests, then again, will probably be aiming to open their account and break the 10-game successful streak of India in T20Is.(LIVE SCORECARD)

India Squad:Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi

Sri Lanka Squad:Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Binura Fernando, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando

