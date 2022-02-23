India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Complete fixtures, match dates and timings, venue of all the matches – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Sri Lanka tour of India, comprising three T20Is and two Tests, will kickstart on February 24 in Lucknow.

Riding excessive on the again of their 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies within the recently-concluded T20I sequence, India can be seeking to carry ahead the momentum towards Sri Lanka.

However, there may be additionally a little bit of a priority. While Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the sequence, the Indian squad has been hit by accidents. KL Rahul, who suffered a hamstring pressure in the course of the ODI sequence towards the West Indies, hasn’t recovered but and Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar have all been dominated out of the sequence with accidents.

The tour was initially deliberate with Test sequence within the first leg adopted by T20I sequence. However, the BCCI made adjustments to the sequence, scheduling T20I forward of the Tests, following a request from the Sri Lankan cricket board.

The first T20I can be performed in Lucknow, whereas the final two can be held in Dharamshala. Mohali will host the primary Test and the second can be a day-night affair in Bengaluru.

The Mohali Test can be Kohli’s a hundredth Test.

The T20Is will begin from 24 February whereas the Tests start from 4 March.

Here’s all you’ll want to know in regards to the full India vs Sri Lanka schedule, venues, timings and squads:

T20I schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: 24 February at 7 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: 26 February at 7 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

India vs Sri Lanka third T20I: 27 February at 7 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

Test schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: 4-8 March, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: 12-16 March, 9.30 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Squads

India T20 squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk) Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

India Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (topic to health), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka T20I squad:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (topic to ministerial approval).

