Sports
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav in squad | Cricket News – Times of India
BENGALURU: Fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel has changed left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for India’s second Test in opposition to Sri Lanka, starting right here on Saturday.
The Indian workforce administration has launched Kuldeep from the squad.
Axar had been recovering from a shin damage that had pressured him to overlook the South Africa tour and the T20 sequence in opposition to West Indies. He had additionally examined optimistic for COVID-19 lately.
The Indian workforce administration has launched Kuldeep from the squad.
Axar had been recovering from a shin damage that had pressured him to overlook the South Africa tour and the T20 sequence in opposition to West Indies. He had additionally examined optimistic for COVID-19 lately.
“Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a backup,” a BCCI supply informed PTI.
“Now Axar is match and again so Kuldeep has been launched,” the supply added.
At the time of asserting the squad for the two-Test sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka, the BCCI had stated Axar was anticipated to be match for the second recreation.
Kuldeep final performed a Test in February 2021.
India received the primary Test in opposition to Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.