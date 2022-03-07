India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav in squad | Cricket News – Times of India

Axar had been recovering from a shin damage that had pressured him to overlook the South Africa tour and the T20 sequence in opposition to West Indies. He had additionally examined optimistic for COVID-19 lately.

“Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a backup,” a BCCI supply informed PTI.

“Now Axar is match and again so Kuldeep has been launched,” the supply added.

At the time of asserting the squad for the two-Test sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka, the BCCI had stated Axar was anticipated to be match for the second recreation.

Kuldeep final performed a Test in February 2021.

India received the primary Test in opposition to Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.