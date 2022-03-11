India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Bengaluru ready for pink hue | Cricket News – Times of India

BENGALURU: On Thursday evening, as India cricketers despatched the pink ball hovering excessive on the floodlit M Chinnaswamy stadium, it was the primary time that this variant of SG balls was getting used on the venue.Preparations for the primary Day/Night Test match right here, solely the third in India, had been on in full swing as the house group, which got here in after Sri Lanka completed their afternoon session, hit the bottom working.

While India will begin agency favourites on the sphere, off it, there are numerous attention-grabbing sub-texts lending spice to the event.

On Wednesday night, Rahul Dravid and Javagal Srinath had been seen strolling into the stadium one after the opposite. It introduced again reminiscences of the day 26 years in the past, when India received the World Cup quarterfinals towards Pakistan on the Chinnaswamy stadium which was internet hosting its maiden D/N contest. While Dravid hadn’t made the lower, Srinath was on the peak of his profession.

Virat Kohli (foreground) trains as, Vikram Rathour, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Dravid work together throughout a coaching session in Bengaluru. (AP Photo)

A decade and a half later, Dravid returns to his house turf in a brand new function as head coach, having performed his final Test right here in October 2010 towards Australia. Srinath would be the match referee within the first pink-ball Test to be hosted by his house affiliation.

Add to it opener Mayank Agarwal. Twenty Tests younger since his debut on the MCG in December 2018, he’s set to play his maiden worldwide at his nursery. The venue can be particular to Virat Kohli, contemplating it’s the house floor of his IPL franchise RCB.

Crowd capability elevated

With spectators returning to the stadium for the primary time in two years, the joy is palpable. Adding fizz to the competition is the rise in spectator capability. The Karnataka authorities on Thursday gave the KSCA the go-ahead to have a full home of 33,000 from the 50% authorised earlier.

“The government has given us permission to increase the capacity to 100%. The fan response to this match has been overwhelming. The remaining tickets will go up for sale on Friday morning,” mentioned KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.