India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: No regrets on missing ton, I play for the team, says Shreyas Iyer | Cricket News – Times of India

BENGALURU: On a balmy night on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium , there have been 10 Indian batsmen and one Shreyas Iyer . The 27-year-old middle-order batter operated on a special aircraft. Counterattacking with elan, he blunted the Sri Lankan spin cost. Positive intent was the Mumbaikar’s mantra on the day. That might effectively make the distinction on this day-night second Test, the place bowlers known as the photographs on Saturday.In the second session, though the Lankans claimed six wickets, they conceded 159 runs and the person who piloted that cost was Iyer along with his 98-ball 92. The Lankans paid the worth for dropping the batsman, who put up a grand present of will and strokes. While runs flowed from Iyer’s bat, what was spectacular was the composure and confidence with which he constructed his innings.

Having seen his teammates lose their wickets whereas defending and an in depth cordon in place, Iyer revealed that the plan was to nullify the spin.

“My plan was obviously to cut down the spin. So, I wanted to step out. The plan was to cover the spin and play it to mid-wicket and get a single because that area was free. I was very confident doing that. When you step out, you also play with the mind of the bowler and spoil his line and length. That’s what I tried to do,” he mentioned.

But the start was difficult. “The first five balls I played were really difficult. I think it was the second last over before tea (when I came in to bat). I was very nervous. I just wanted to somehow play those two overs and after that I knew what I was going to do. The coach and captain were very supportive and I am happy about it,” he defined.

Being a home stalwart helped Iyer as a result of Ranji Trophy grind prepares a batsman for challenges on numerous pitches. “Playing domestic cricket, Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, was really helpful and these kinds of wickets remind me of those. I followed the thought process that I would in the Ranji Trophy. I never thought I would get out. Of course, some balls were bouncing, keeping low and turning. But my main focus was to cut down the spin,” Iyer revealed.

Iyer missed out on what would have been a deserving century, his second in a fledgling Test profession.

But the staff man that he’s, Iyer identified, “It is disappointing to miss out on a hundred, but by the end of it the team had got to a fighting total. So, I have no regrets. I play for the team.”

That’s STUMPS on Day 1 of the 2nd Test.Sri Lanka 86/6, path #StaffIndia (252) by 166 runs.Scorecard -… https://t.co/EJx5qK9K2y — BCCI (@BCCI) 1647100305000

Iyer’s half-century celebration was each animated and confirmed enormous indicators of reduction. “Actually the 50 was like a century. That’s why I celebrated like that,” he added.

On the dodgy pitch, Iyer commented, “Since we are part of the World Test Championship, we are looking to win every match but on such pitches it’s not possible. However, playing on such pitches is challenging.”