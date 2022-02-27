India vs Sri Lanka: Anything Rohit Sharma touches these days, it turns to gold, says Mohammad Kaif | Cricket News – Times of India

Be cautious to shake fingers with Rohit Sharma as of late. Anything he touches turns to gold. Shreyas at No.3, rotatio… https://t.co/N8tbtDeWp5 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1645940238000

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Mohammad Kaif on Sunday praised Rohit Sharma ‘s captaincy, saying that every part the right-handed batter is touching, is popping to gold.Kaif hailed Rohit’s strikes of selling Shreyas Iyer to No. 3 within the ongoing T20I collection towards Sri Lanka within the absence of Virat Kohli.“Be careful to shake hands with Rohit Sharma these days. Anything he touches turns to gold. Shreyas at No.3, rotation of players, bowling changed. Every move, a masterstroke. #Goldentouch @ImRo45,” tweeted Kaif.

India have now gone 11 matches with out being defeated within the shortest format, and they’re only one win away from equalling the world report.

Shreyas Iyer smashed a classy fifty earlier than Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to assist India defeat Sri Lanka within the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

With this win, India additionally sealed the three-match T20I collection with a recreation to go. The third T20I might be performed on Sunday.