India vs Sri Lanka: At the moment, I have no issues and looking forward to play all games, says Rohit Sharma | Cricket News – Times of India

LUCKNOW: India’s new Test captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday mentioned he has no points in taking part in “all games” in bio-secure environments and can solely take a break when he feels the necessity for it.There had been questions earlier than Rohit’s appointment as Test captain on whether or not he will likely be eager on main throughout codecs amid a busy worldwide schedule however the Indian skipper set the document straight.

“At the moment, I have no issues and looking forward to playing all the games,” Rohit mentioned forward of India’s three-match T20 collection towards Sri Lanka.

“The workload always depends on what happens thereafter and you take day by day and understand what you do and if a break is needed, you take a break and someone else comes in.

“You see how the opposite man who can fill in, what kind of potential he has. At the second, it appears to be okay,” the skipper said.