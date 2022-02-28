India vs Sri Lanka: Cops discover empty bullet shells inside bus meant for visitors, says report – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

A safety incident involving the Sri Lankan cricket crew got here up on Monday forward of the primary Test towards India in Mohali with the Chandigarh police discovering empty bullet shells inside a non-public bus carrying the guests.

The shells had been found when the Sri Lankan gamers had been about to board the bus on the lodge the place they’re at present staying. According to a report by The Indian Express, the bus was organized for by Tara Brothers, a non-public transporter, and had been utilized in wedding ceremony features previous to it being organized for the Sri Lankan crew.

“Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus. Prior to ferrying the cricket players, the bus had been used in a marriage function a few days back,” a police officer was quoted as saying within the report.

The police later filed a DDR on the IT Park police station and the shells had been handed over to the forensic crew for examination.

The Indian and Sri Lankan groups arrived within the Union Territory from Dharamsala, the place the Men in Blue outplayed the Dasun Shanaka-led guests over the weekend to finish a 3rd consecutive 3-0 T20I collection sweep underneath Rohit Sharma’s management. After the T20Is, India host Sri Lanka in a two-Test collection beginning 4 March on the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The first match will even mark Virat Kohli’s one centesimal Test look.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.