India vs Sri Lanka: ‘Glorious start to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy’, Twitter lauds hosts for 3-0 sweep – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India accomplished their twelfth consecutive T20I win after defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets within the third match to register a 3-0 clear sweep in Dharamsala on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten 73 off 45 balls to guide the Indian group in the direction of victory.

Chasing 147 within the closing match of the 3-match sequence, India misplaced captain Rohit Sharma early within the chase. Sanju Samson and Iyer obtained the scoreboard ticking earlier than the previous fell. Deepak Hooda then joined Iyer to take India to an excellent place. At 89/3 in 11 overs, it was Shreyas Iyer’s third consecutive fifty which helped India take ascendancy. Iyer completed the match with nice help from Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unbeaten with 22 from 15 balls. The duo added 45 runs collectively, taking India dwelling in 16.5 overs.

Shreyas Iyer turned the fourth Indian batter to hit a 3rd consecutive half-centuries in T20Is. The first Indian to realize this milestone was Virat Kohli, adopted by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

For his beautiful efficiency within the sequence, Iyer was awarded Player of the Series. He additionally obtained the Player of the Match award.

On the bowling facet, Avesh Khan picked two wickets whereas Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi chipped in with a wicket every.

The cricket fraternity and followers of the Indian group went right into a frenzy after Iyer’s sensible batting and India’s clear sweep in opposition to Sri Lanka. Twitter was crammed with congratulatory messages from throughout.

Let us check out a number of reactions:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India lauded the group for its victory.

India’s former cricketer, all-rounder Irfan Pathan additionally took to twitter and congratulated the Men in Blue for his or her sequence win.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer selected to show his humorous facet by sharing a meme about Iyer’s great batting.

Former cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh talked about India’s profitable streak of 12 matches and lauded the efficiency of Sharma and Iyer within the sensible sequence win.

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel praised Sheryas Iyer for his unbeaten knock and cheered the Indian group on profitable in opposition to Sri Lanka.

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath used a reference from Tamil cinema and stated the Indian group in T20s was equal to ‘Valimai’, which implies ‘power’.

Former Indian cricketer Vinay Kumar too joined in to laud India for its win.

Indian politician and Bharatiya Janta Party’s candidate, Sunil Yadav additionally congratulated group India for a sequence whitewash.

Many followers additionally praised Indian cricketers for his or her excellent efficiency:

Many followers additionally praised Indian cricketers for his or her excellent efficiency:





