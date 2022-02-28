India vs Sri Lanka: ‘Glorious start to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy’, Twitter lauds hosts for 3-0 sweep – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India accomplished their twelfth consecutive T20I win after defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets within the third match to register a 3-0 clear sweep in Dharamsala on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten 73 off 45 balls to guide the Indian group in the direction of victory.

Chasing 147 within the closing match of the 3-match sequence, India misplaced captain Rohit Sharma early within the chase. Sanju Samson and Iyer obtained the scoreboard ticking earlier than the previous fell. Deepak Hooda then joined Iyer to take India to an excellent place. At 89/3 in 11 overs, it was Shreyas Iyer’s third consecutive fifty which helped India take ascendancy. Iyer completed the match with nice help from Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unbeaten with 22 from 15 balls. The duo added 45 runs collectively, taking India dwelling in 16.5 overs.

Shreyas Iyer turned the fourth Indian batter to hit a 3rd consecutive half-centuries in T20Is. The first Indian to realize this milestone was Virat Kohli, adopted by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

For his beautiful efficiency within the sequence, Iyer was awarded Player of the Series. He additionally obtained the Player of the Match award.

On the bowling facet, Avesh Khan picked two wickets whereas Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi chipped in with a wicket every.

The cricket fraternity and followers of the Indian group went right into a frenzy after Iyer’s sensible batting and India’s clear sweep in opposition to Sri Lanka. Twitter was crammed with congratulatory messages from throughout.

Let us check out a number of reactions:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India lauded the group for its victory.

That's that from the final T20I.#TeamIndia win by 6 wickets to complete a clean sweep 3-0 against Sri Lanka. Scorecard – https://t.co/gD2UmwjsDF #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/er1AQY6FmL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2022

India’s former cricketer, all-rounder Irfan Pathan additionally took to twitter and congratulated the Men in Blue for his or her sequence win.

One batter less still chasing the score easily. Well done team India,another series win 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 27, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer selected to show his humorous facet by sharing a meme about Iyer’s great batting.

Former cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh talked about India’s profitable streak of 12 matches and lauded the efficiency of Sharma and Iyer within the sensible sequence win.

A winning streak of 12 matches! Icing on the cake for #RohitSharma and his team! Shreyas Iyer has been absolutely brilliant in this series. #CricketTwitter #INDvSL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 27, 2022

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel praised Sheryas Iyer for his unbeaten knock and cheered the Indian group on profitable in opposition to Sri Lanka.

One can now see a clear template for T20 batting in this Indian team. Kudos to Shreyas Iyer who has been keeping the tradition of no.3 playing a big and unbeaten knock in white ball. #CricketTwitter #INDvsSL — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) February 27, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath used a reference from Tamil cinema and stated the Indian group in T20s was equal to ‘Valimai’, which implies ‘power’.

One word to describe this Indian Team in T20's – #Valimai — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 27, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Vinay Kumar too joined in to laud India for its win.

Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the series 3-0. It’s great to see someone taking that extra responsibility and finishing the game for the team. Kudos to #ShreyasIyer on his phenomenal performance. #INDvSL #Champions — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 27, 2022

Indian politician and Bharatiya Janta Party’s candidate, Sunil Yadav additionally congratulated group India for a sequence whitewash.

Another Series Another Whitewash 💥 Congratulations #TeamIndia for winning the T20 Series nd clean sweap against Sri Lanka(3-0) Well performed by boys in blue, you are the real champion of T20 cricket.🏏✌️ 🇮🇳

This is India's 12th consecutive win.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/kBxw5w12YE — Sunil Yadav (@SunilYadavBJP) February 27, 2022

Many followers additionally praised Indian cricketers for his or her excellent efficiency:

Both Shreyas Iyer & Suryakumar Yadav should be a part of the T20 side.

Not one, both together 🇮🇳⚡️#CricketTwitter #INDvSL — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) February 27, 2022

Shreyas Iyer has scored 204 runs in the 3-match T20I series v SL. That's the most scored by an Indian in a 3-match T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav in WI T20 series & Shreyas v SL T20 series were exceptional #INDvSL — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 27, 2022

Thumping win. Sri Lanka hardly in game after scoring 146. Shreyas’s scintillating knock made it easy peasy for India. Glorious start to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy – 3 successive clean sweeps. With most players in form, problem for him, Dravid & selectors is which players to retain! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 27, 2022

This series belonged to @ShreyasIyer15! 200+ runs, 3 half-centuries 15/15 wins on the trot for skipper Rohit Sharma. India 3-0 Sri Lanka#INDvSL — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 27, 2022

What are your ideas on Team India’s T20I sequence sweep in opposition to Sri Lanka?