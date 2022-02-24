India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I at Lucknow: Jadeja removes Chandimal – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I at Lucknow: An eventful over, Asalanks is dropped by Shreyas Iyer after which he survives an LBW enchantment because it’s overturned after the umpire provides it out after he critiques it. 3 runs off the Chahal over.

Preview: India would look to proceed their profitable run from West Indies sequence into dealing with Sri Lanka with a three-match T20I sequence beginning Thursday. The three T20Is and two Test sequence will get underway in Lucknow earlier than shifting to Dharamsala, Mohali and Bengaluru.

There is loads of personnel modifications for the hosts. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur have been rested with Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav sitting out with accidents.

This will current alternatives to Ruturaj Gaikwad amd Shreyas Iyer to point out their capabilities to the staff administration.

Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is again into the fold as is Ravindra Jadeja who’s again after a two month layoff. Jadeja had picked up a knee harm in opposition to New Zealand which dominated him out of sequence in opposition to South Africa after which West Indies.

“Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 and Test series,” Jadeja stated in a video by the BCCI. “I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India,” he added.

For the guests, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis are out with accidents. Wanindu Hasaranga has been pressured out of all the T20I sequence due to a constructive COVID-19 check.

When will the primary T20I between India and Sri Lanka happen?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will happen on Thursday, 24 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the primary T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will happen on the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will happen at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will probably be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match can even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You may browse Firstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (topic to ministerial approval)

