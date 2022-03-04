India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Hosts post 109/2 at lunch with Kohli, Vihari unbeaten – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Dhananjaya de Silva with the ultimate over earlier than lunch. Four runs coming from it that features a brace from Kohli within the final ball of the session. Despite having misplaced openers, India could be the happier facet in the intervening time. Do be a part of us in a couple of minutes for the post-lunch session from Mohali.

Preview: Having accomplished a 3-0 collection sweep within the T20Is, hosts India now tackle Sri Lanka within the first of two Tests, beginning on the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

The Mohali Test will probably be star batter Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, joining 11 other Indians to realize the feat, that features eight former captains.

Rohit Sharma, in the meantime, will probably be gearing up for a recent begin when he embarks on his first match as India Test captain, taking up from Kohli.

Kohli had stepped down as Test skipper following India’s 2-1 collection defeat in opposition to South Africa within the Rainbow Nation.

Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari will look to seal their place within the facet within the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who had been dropped for this collection after a disappointing outing in South Africa. Kohli will probably be India’s quantity 4 batter, whereas Rishabh Pant may bat at quantity 5.

Two gamers between Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill will fill the quantity three and quantity six batting slots. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal appear like the potential openers for India. Pacers Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami did not make a lot of an impression in opposition to South Africa, and will probably be seeking to regain their rhythm.

Sri Lanka will probably be hoping their spinners like Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama stand as much as the event, whereas skipper Dimuth Karunaratne would need his batters to fireside in unison.

Here’s all it’s worthwhile to learn about when and the place to observe the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka happen?

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will start on Friday, 4 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will happen on the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 9.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will probably be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may also be out there on Disney + Hotstar. You also can browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.

