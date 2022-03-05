India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Jadeja runs riot as hosts surpass 500 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Lunch, Day 2: A complete of 111 runs, and a wicket, that of Ashwin (61), come on this session. Jadeja stays unbeaten on 102, with Jayant Yadav (2*) on the different finish.Suranga Lakmal with the one wicket of the day to this point. Do be a part of us in a couple of minutes for the post-lunch session.

Day 1 report: Rishabh Pant was at his aggressive finest on Friday however fell in need of a century as India posted 357/6 on board on Day 1 of the primary Test in opposition to Sri Lanka in Mohali.

India received the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal solid a 52-run stand for the opening wicket earlier than the previous departed. Hanuma Vihari, the brand new quantity three, walked in to bat and impressed, scoring 58. He was even concerned in a 90-run stand with Virat Kohli (45), who appeared promising however gave away his wicket even earlier than he might get to his fifty in his a centesimal Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja (45*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10*) will resume India’s innings, and can eye a complete past 400. The Lankan bowlers must be cautious after they gave away too many no-balls. Lahiru Kumara sustained a niggle in his hamstring and left the sector halfway by means of Day 1. He didn’t return to bowl thereafter on Friday.

