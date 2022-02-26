India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I Match: Hosts lose review early after opting to field – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I in Dharamsala: Jasprit Bumrah steams in from the opposite finish, and begins off with a few wides. Big attraction for LBW within the third supply, an tried yorker hitting Gunathilaka low on the pad whereas angling in. Bumrah convinces Rohit to take this upstairs after it’s turned down by the umpire, and HawkEye confirms influence outdoors leg. Couple of leg byes added to the rating in that supply too. Gunathilaka collects a single off the final ball.

Preview: India will look to wrap the three-match T20I sequence on Saturday with a win over Sri Lanka within the second match at Dharamshala. The Rohit Sharma-led facet received the primary match by 62 runs.

India have been on a 10-match profitable streak and a victory on Saturday will full a second T20I sequence win for the facet in as many weeks. It has been a terrific turnaround for Men in Blue who didn’t dazzle on the 2021 T20 World Cup only a few months in the past, making an early exit from the mega occasion.

Since then India’s focus has been on plugging the obtrusive holes within the facet and the current outcomes have been proof that the workforce is shifting in the suitable course. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer excelled of their middle-order batter roles in the course of the West Indies T20I sequence. Ravi Bishnoi made a formidable foray into worldwide cricket apart from gamers like Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar impressing with their tempo bowling.

The Sri Lanka sequence can also be one other alternative for India to enhance their squad earlier than the 2022 T20 World Cup. In the primary T20I, Ishan Kishan scored a quick-fire 89 off 56 after having a subdued efficiency towards West Indies and that is nice information for Team India. They will hope for one more cracking efficiency from the opener.

Shreyas Iyer scored 57 not out from No 3 in first T20I and that innings has strengthened his case. All-rounder Deepak Hooda did not get to bat within the first match and returned with figures of 0/24 from his three overs. He will look to raised his efficiency within the second match as he goals to turn out to be an India common. Sanju Samson did not get an opportunity to bat within the first match and he’ll hope for a while within the center with the bat as India look to finalise their core for the upcoming World Cup.

Sri Lanka however should play their finest to cease India’s profitable steak. They haven’t been at their finest within the absence of frontline spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Here’s how one can watch and stream the match in India:

When will the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka happen?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will happen on Saturday, 26 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will happen on the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will happen at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will likely be telecast on Star Sports Network. The reside streaming of the match may even be out there on Disney + Hotstar. You may also browse firstpost.com for reside updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram