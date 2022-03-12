India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Hosts six down after losing Jadeja – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Jayawickrama continues. Seven runs come off the over, with a 4 from the over. And that will probably be tea break on Day 1. India have misplaced essential wickets and Pant and Shreyas might want to revive their innings put up the break. Virat Kohli’s wicket was a giant one, whereas Vihari seemed set however he too was dismissed. India are 93/4 at tea break on Day 1.

Preview: Chasing an elusive worldwide hundred for 28 months now, Virat Kohli would hope for a turnaround at his ‘non secular residence’ when India tackle an under-prepared and injury-hit Sri Lanka within the second Test, with the motion unfolding underneath flood lights, from Saturday.

Interestingly, the final time Kohli reached a three-figure mark, it was a ‘Pink Ball’ sport by which India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata, again in November 2019. He had scored 136 again then.

The former India skipper has taken strike in 28 innings since then however a Test hundred has remained elusive. The 33-year-old has obtained a 50-plus rating solely six occasions with highest being a knock of 79 towards South Africa in Cape Town in January this 12 months.

Now he’s returning to the M Chinnaswamy stadium, a venue which he is aware of just like the again of his palm as he has led his IPL aspect Royal Challengers Bangalore right here (RCB) for a decade. That comforting familiarity with the situations may additionally assist.

Since it’s a pink ball contest, both a fit-again spin all-rounder Axar Patel or pacer Mohammed Siraj may substitute Jayant Yadav within the enjoying XI as a result of each have the flexibility to trigger extra injury in a Day/Night sport.

Jayant didn’t do something particular in Mohali. Even when the Sri Lankans had been struggling, he went wicket-less in his 17 overs throughout the 2 innings.

Axar, in his final Pink ball Test, had wreaked havoc along with his underneath cutters in Ahmedabad towards England, taking 11 wickets in that contest.

He even opened the assault within the second England innings.

However, if grass is left on the pitch then Siraj can be a greater possibility for skipper Rohit Sharma.

Any extra change to the enjoying XI is unlikely although it will likely be attention-grabbing to see if Hanuma Vihari is given one other probability to bat at quantity three. Rohit had mentioned that it’s not sure that the slot would stay with Vihari.

Here’s all you should learn about when and the place to observe the second Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the second Test between India and Sri Lanka happen?

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will start on Friday, 12 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will happen on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 2.00 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will probably be telecast on Star Sports Network. The reside streaming of the match may also be obtainable on Disney + Hotstar. You may also browse firstpost.com for reside updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.

With PTI inputs

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.