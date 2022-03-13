India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma and Co aim to secure big lead – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Sri Lanka are at a precarious 86/6 in reply to India’s 252. The guests at present path by 166 and India will intention to safe a giant lead on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test.

Day 1 report: Shreyas Iyer on Saturday mentioned he had no regrets on lacking out on a century after his 92 helped India claw again and take management of the pink ball Test in opposition to Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Iyer hit 92 to raise India, who lead the two-Test collection 1-0, to 252 all out from a precarious 86-4 after they elected to bat first in Bangalore.

India’s bowlers then decreased Sri Lanka to 86 for six at stumps on day one, nonetheless trailing the hosts by 166 runs.

But it was Iyer’s second Test half-century in simply his fourth match that set the tone for India’s dominance.

“I am disappointed that I missed out on a hundred, but if you see from the team’s perspective, we got to a very fighting total,” 27-year-old Iyer advised reporters.

“And seriously I don’t have any regrets. I felt fifty was like a century and the way I celebrated it was like a century feeling for me.”

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, on 13, and Lasith Embuldeniya, on nought, have been batting at shut of play after quick bowler Jasprit Bumrah ended a gritty knock by Angelo Mathews.

Mathews fell for 43 to grow to be Bumrah’s third wicket after Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Thirimanne.

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami mixed to cut back Sri Lanka to 28-4 because the tempo duo made the pink ball swing and seam within the ultimate session underneath lights.

Shami bowled skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for 4 and trapped Dhananjaya de Silva for 10 to lift the pitch of the weekend crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium which is working at full capability because the home Covid menace recedes.

For India, Iyer placed on essential partnerships together with a 40-run fifth-wicket partnership with Rishabh Pant, who hit 39, to thwart the Sri Lankan spin assault.

Kohli surprised

Embuldeniya and fellow left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets every whereas De Silva took two along with his off spin.

The left-handed Pant tried to hit again after the top-order wobble as he smashed seven fours in his 26-ball keep earlier than falling to Embuldeniya after tea.

Iyer, who survived dropped catches on 50 and 82 earlier than being lastly stumped off Jayawickrama, quickly took over and completed with 10 fours and 4 sixes in his 98-ball knock.

“My plan when I went out to bat was to cut down the spin, so I decided to step out (of the crease and play),” Iyer mentioned. “When you step out, you play with the mind of the bowler and spoil his line and length.”

Earlier Virat Kohli made 23 and placed on 47 runs for the third wicket with Hanuma Vihari because the pair tried to rebuild the innings from 29-2.

Jayawickrama broke the stand after sending again Vihari for 31 and De Silva bought Kohli trapped lbw within the subsequent over to place India in bother.

Kohli walked on to a rousing welcome by the followers on the stadium — dwelling to his Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL crew — however was surprised by his dismissal.

The star batsman final scored a world century in India’s first-ever pink ball Test in opposition to Bangladesh in November 2019.

Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a six to sign his intent however fell to Embuldeniya after making simply 15.

India have received each their earlier two day-night Tests at dwelling in opposition to Bangladesh and England final yr. They misplaced to Australia in a floodlit Test at Adelaide in 2020.

