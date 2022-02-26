India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming When And Where To Watch IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live match online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India clinched yet one more sequence on dwelling soil with a complete seven-wicket victory within the second T20I towards Sri Lanka, and shall be eyeing a 3rd consecutive 3-0 sweep underneath Rohit Sharma’s management after they tackle Dasun Shanaka’s males within the third and last match of the sequence.

The Men in Blue had entered the second T20I because the sturdy favourites after a 62-run win within the opening recreation in Lucknow, and skipper Rohit this time opted to discipline. Thanks to very important contributions from Pathum Nissanka (75) and skipper Shanaka (47 not out), the Lankans had been in a position to put up a aggressive 183/5 on the board, with a staggering 80 runs coming within the final 5 overs.

Though they had been off to a optimistic begin after eliminating Rohit cheaply, with Ishan Kishan following him quickly after, the sport slipped out of their palms as soon as Shreyas Iyer (74 not out) was in a position to regular the hosts within the center overs whereas forging a worthwhile stand with Sanju Samson (39). Ravindra Jadeja walked in after Samson’s dismissal and teed off instantly, his 18-ball 45 not out serving to end issues off for the hosts with 17 balls to spare.

India, who had retained the identical XI for the second recreation, would possibly take into consideration making some adjustments and provides a chance to a number of the benchwarmers for the third and last recreation of the sequence. Sri Lanka, who had misplaced the T20I sequence in Australia 4-1 earlier than arriving right here, will hope to finish the sequence on a optimistic word earlier than shifting their focus to the Tests.

Here’s how one can watch and stream the third T20I in India:

When will the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka happen?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will happen on Sunday, 27 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will happen on the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will happen at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match shall be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match may also be out there on Disney + Hotstar. You can even browse firstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.

