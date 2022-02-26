India vs Sri Lanka: Mayank Agarwal drafted in as cover for Ruturaj Gaikwad | Cricket News – Times of India

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: India look to clinch one other white-ball sequence

Four months after the World Cup debacle within the UAE, India put on a remodeled look, due to a fearless strategy put up the infusion of younger blood into the staff. Having ticked all of the containers within the sequence opener towards Sri Lanka in Lucknow, the men-in-blue will look to keep up their unbeaten streak.