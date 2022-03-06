Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja-inspired hosts beat Lankans inside three days to go 1-0 up in Test series – Photos News , Firstpost

Photo of The Wall The Wall18 hours ago
0 2 minutes read


India accomplished a complete innings and 222-run victory over Sri Lanka inside three days within the first Test to go 1-0 up within the two-match collection in Mohali on Sunday.

1/10

Indian gamers greet one another after they gained the primary Test in opposition to Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali on Sunday. AP

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella raises his bat after scoring fifty in their second innings on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohal on Sunday. AP

2/10

Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella raises his bat after scoring fifty of their second innings on Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohal on Sunday. AP

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looses his helmet after it was hit by a delivery bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

3/10

India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looses his helmet after it was hit by a supply bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews watches after a shot he played was fielded during their second innings on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. AP

4/10

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews watches after a shot he performed was fielded throughout their second innings on Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. AP

A cricket fan holds a placard to pay tribute to the Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

5/10

A cricket fan holds a placard to pay tribute to the Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (right) walks back to the pavilion as India's Ravichandran Ashwin (second right) celebrates with teammates after his dismissal during Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Ashwin, who went past the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps to become the second highest wicket-taker for India, also took four wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings. AFP

6/10

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (proper) walks again to the pavilion as India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (second proper) celebrates with teammates after his dismissal throughout Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Ashwin, who went previous the legendary Kapil Dev’s 434 Test scalps to turn into the second highest wicket-taker for India, additionally took 4 wickets in Sri Lanka’s second innings. AFP

India's Ravindra Jadeja tosses the ball as he walks along with his teammates to the pavilion after bowling out Sri Lankan team in their first innings on Day 3 of the first Test match India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Jadeja shone with the bat and ball as he snared nine wickets in the match to complement his 175 not out. AP

7/10

India’s Ravindra Jadeja tosses the ball as he walks alongside along with his teammates to the pavilion after bowling out Sri Lankan group of their first innings on Day 3 of the primary Test match India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Jadeja shone with the bat and ball as he snared 9 wickets within the match to enhance his 175 not out. AP

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

8/10

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka performs a shot throughout Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

India's Shreyas Iyer drops a catch during Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

9/10

India’s Shreyas Iyer drops a catch throughout Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the Day 3of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

10/10

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka performs a shot throughout the Day 3of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP



Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall18 hours ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button