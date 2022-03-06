India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja-inspired hosts beat Lankans inside three days to go 1-0 up in Test series – Photos News , Firstpost

India accomplished a complete innings and 222-run victory over Sri Lanka inside three days within the first Test to go 1-0 up within the two-match collection in Mohali on Sunday.

1/10 Indian gamers greet one another after they gained the primary Test in opposition to Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali on Sunday. AP

2/10 Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella raises his bat after scoring fifty of their second innings on Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohal on Sunday. AP

3/10 India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looses his helmet after it was hit by a supply bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

4/10 Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews watches after a shot he performed was fielded throughout their second innings on Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. AP

5/10 A cricket fan holds a placard to pay tribute to the Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

6/10 Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (proper) walks again to the pavilion as India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (second proper) celebrates with teammates after his dismissal throughout Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Ashwin, who went previous the legendary Kapil Dev’s 434 Test scalps to turn into the second highest wicket-taker for India, additionally took 4 wickets in Sri Lanka’s second innings. AFP

7/10 India’s Ravindra Jadeja tosses the ball as he walks alongside along with his teammates to the pavilion after bowling out Sri Lankan group of their first innings on Day 3 of the primary Test match India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Jadeja shone with the bat and ball as he snared 9 wickets within the match to enhance his 175 not out. AP

8/10 Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka performs a shot throughout Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP

9/10 India’s Shreyas Iyer drops a catch throughout Day 3 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP