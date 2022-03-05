Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja lets his bat do the talking to put hosts in command of Mohali Test – Photos News , Firstpost
Sri Lanka have been 108 for 4 at stumps after India declared their first innings at 574 for eight on Day 2 of the primary Test in Mohali on Saturday.
1/11
India’s Jasprit Bumrah, proper, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews with teammate Virat Kohli throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, on Saturday. Sri Lanka have been 108/4 in reply to India’s 574/8d at stumps on Day 2. AP
2/11
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is bowled out by India’s Jasprit Bumrah however a no-ball name by the umpire saves the day for Nissanka throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Nissanka and Charith Asalanka have been batting on 26 and 1, respectively on the shut of play. AP
3/11
India’s Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne with teammates throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/30) snared three wickets. AP
4/11
India’s Ravichandran Ashwini, left, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirimanne with teammate Rishabh Pant throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
5/11
Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne performs a shot throughout Day 2 the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
6/11
Cricket followers maintain a placard to pay tribute to the Australian cricketer Shane Warne throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
7/11
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Jadeja (175 not out) was the top-scorer for the hosts. AP
8/11
Sri Lankan gamers have fun the dismissal of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
9/11
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin raises his bat after scoring a fifty throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, on Saturday. Ashwin scored 61 and stitched a partnership of 130 runs with Ravindra Jadeja. AP
10/11
Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal appeals unsuccessfully throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
11/11
A second of silence is noticed by the Indian and Sri Lankan gamers for Australian cricketers Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who lately handed away, forward of the Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP