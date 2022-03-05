India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja lets his bat do the talking to put hosts in command of Mohali Test – Photos News , Firstpost

Sri Lanka have been 108 for 4 at stumps after India declared their first innings at 574 for eight on Day 2 of the primary Test in Mohali on Saturday.

1/11 India’s Jasprit Bumrah, proper, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews with teammate Virat Kohli throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, on Saturday. Sri Lanka have been 108/4 in reply to India’s 574/8d at stumps on Day 2. AP

2/11 Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is bowled out by India’s Jasprit Bumrah however a no-ball name by the umpire saves the day for Nissanka throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Nissanka and Charith Asalanka have been batting on 26 and 1, respectively on the shut of play. AP

3/11 India’s Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne with teammates throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/30) snared three wickets. AP

4/11 India’s Ravichandran Ashwini, left, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirimanne with teammate Rishabh Pant throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP

5/11 Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne performs a shot throughout Day 2 the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP

6/11 Cricket followers maintain a placard to pay tribute to the Australian cricketer Shane Warne throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP

7/11 India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Jadeja (175 not out) was the top-scorer for the hosts. AP

8/11 Sri Lankan gamers have fun the dismissal of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP

9/11 India’s Ravichandran Ashwin raises his bat after scoring a fifty throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, on Saturday. Ashwin scored 61 and stitched a partnership of 130 runs with Ravindra Jadeja. AP

10/11 Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal appeals unsuccessfully throughout Day 2 of the primary Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP