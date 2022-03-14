Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma and Co thump visitors by 238 runs to clinch series 2-0 – Photos News , Firstpost

Resuming the third day at 28 for one, Sri Lanka ended their second innings at 208 all out after captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a effective 107.

Indian gamers pose with the winners trophy after their win within the second cricket check match towards Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. India received the sequence 2-0. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, center, breaks the stumps to dismiss Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella, left, during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne celebrates scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India's Ravindra Jadeja, center, listens to captain Rohit Sharma, right, before bowling his next delivery during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India's Hanuma Vihari, on ground, takes the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, holding bat, during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India celebrate a Sri Lankan wicket on Day 3. AP

Indian players greet Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal, second left, after his dismissal during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

