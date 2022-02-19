India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma made India’s Test captain; Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Test squad; Virat Kohli rested

The All-India Senior Selection Committee chairman Chetan Sharma on Saturday introduced India’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I and two-match Test Series towards Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma was named as India’s new Test captain, changing Virat Kohli. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane who’ve lately struggled within the worldwide enviornment have been dropped from India’s Test squad.

Senior wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha and skilled pacer Ishant Sharma had been additionally unnoticed of the Tests.

Sri Lanka’s tour will start with a three-match T20 sequence beginning 24 February and might be adopted by the five-day matches from 4 March.

Rookie Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar was the one new face within the 18-member squad.

Ahead of the T20I sequence, the choice committee determined to offer Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant a break, whereas Shardul Thakur was rested for your complete Sri Lanka sequence.

Meanwhile, Washington Sudar and KL Rahul had been dominated out of your complete sequence.

Ravichandran Ashwin might be accessible topic to his health, whereas Axar Patel remains to be recovering and is anticipated to be match for the second Test.

“The selection committee deliberated a lot on Rahane and Pujara. We told them we will not consider them against Sri Lanka but doors are open for them. We told them to go and play Ranji Trophy,” Sharma advised reporters throughout a digital press convention.

India T20 squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk) Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

India Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat

R Ashwin (topic to health), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Schedule:

1st T20I: 24 February (Lucknow)

2nd T20I: 26 February (Dharamsala)

third T20I: 27 February (Dharamsala)

1st Test: 4-8 March (Mohali)

2nd Test: 12-16 March (Bengaluru)

With inputs from PTI

