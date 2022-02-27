India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja help team seal 3-0 series victory – Photos News , Firstpost

Cricket

Shreyas Iyer slammed a 3rd half-century on the trot, remaining unbeaten on 73 as India chased down the 147-run goal with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.

India’s Shreyas Iyer, proper, raises his bat to rejoice his fifty throughout the third T20 match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala. AP

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka during the third T20I match in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka is dismissed by India's Mohammed Siraj during the third T20I match in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

India's Ravindra Jadeja dives in an unsuccessful attempt to take a catch during the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

Sri Lanka's Chamira Karunaratne, right, congratulates captain Dasun Shanaka on scoring fifty during the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts after he is dismissed by Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera during the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara, centre, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Deepak Hooda during the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala. AP

India wins the third Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Dharmsala, India, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

