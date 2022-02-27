Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja help team seal 3-0 series victory – Photos News , Firstpost
Shreyas Iyer slammed a 3rd half-century on the trot, remaining unbeaten on 73 as India chased down the 147-run goal with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.
India’s Shreyas Iyer, proper, raises his bat to rejoice his fifty throughout the third T20 match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala. AP
Indian gamers rejoice the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka throughout the third T20I match in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka is dismissed by India’s Mohammed Siraj throughout the third T20I match in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
India’s Ravindra Jadeja dives in an unsuccessful try and take a catch throughout the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka’s Chamira Karunaratne, proper, congratulates captain Dasun Shanaka on scoring fifty throughout the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
India’s captain Rohit Sharma reacts after he’s dismissed by Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera throughout the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara, centre, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India’s Deepak Hooda throughout the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala. AP
India wins the third Twenty20 worldwide cricket match towards Sri Lanka in Dharmsala, India, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)