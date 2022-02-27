India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja help team seal 3-0 series victory – Photos News , Firstpost

Shreyas Iyer slammed a 3rd half-century on the trot, remaining unbeaten on 73 as India chased down the 147-run goal with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.

1/8 India’s Shreyas Iyer, proper, raises his bat to rejoice his fifty throughout the third T20 match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala. AP

2/8 Indian gamers rejoice the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka throughout the third T20I match in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

3/8 Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka is dismissed by India’s Mohammed Siraj throughout the third T20I match in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

4/8 India’s Ravindra Jadeja dives in an unsuccessful try and take a catch throughout the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

5/8 Sri Lanka’s Chamira Karunaratne, proper, congratulates captain Dasun Shanaka on scoring fifty throughout the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

6/8 India’s captain Rohit Sharma reacts after he’s dismissed by Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera throughout the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP

7/8 Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara, centre, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India’s Deepak Hooda throughout the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala. AP