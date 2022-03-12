Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer, bowlers put hosts on top on Day 1 of pink-ball Test – Photos News , Firstpost

Shreyas Iyer’s attacking 92 and impressed bowling put India in control of the pink ball Test in opposition to Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test on Saturday.

Indian gamers led by captain Rohit Sharma, left, go away the sphere on the finish of play on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews ducks to avoid a rising delivery by India's Mohammed Shami during Day 1 of the second Test in Bengaluru on Saturday. Mathews scored 43. AP

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. Bumrah picked three wickets. AP

India's Axar Patel, right, watches as batting partner Shreyas Iyer celebrates his fifty during Day 1 of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP

India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday. AP

Sri Lankan players appeal for the wicket of India's Hanuma Vihari, second left, during Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. Vihari, who scored 31, put on 47 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli. AP

India's Virat Kohli, left, walks into bat as captain Rohit Sharma leaves the field after losing his wicket during Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP

Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of India's captain Rohit Sharma during Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP

India's Mayank Agarwal reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during Day 1of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. Agarwal was run out after a mix up with Rohit in the second over of the day. AP

