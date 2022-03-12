India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer, bowlers put hosts on top on Day 1 of pink-ball Test – Photos News , Firstpost

Shreyas Iyer’s attacking 92 and impressed bowling put India in control of the pink ball Test in opposition to Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test on Saturday.

1/10 Indian gamers led by captain Rohit Sharma, left, go away the sphere on the finish of play on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP

2/10 India’s Axar Patel, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP

3/10 Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews geese to keep away from a rising supply by India’s Mohammed Shami throughout Day 1 of the second Test in Bengaluru on Saturday. Mathews scored 43. AP

4/10 India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. Bumrah picked three wickets. AP

5/10 India’s Axar Patel, proper, watches as batting associate Shreyas Iyer celebrates his fifty throughout Day 1 of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP

6/10 India’s Rishabh Pant reacts as he leaves the sphere after shedding his wicket throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday. AP

7/10 Sri Lankan gamers attraction for the wicket of India’s Hanuma Vihari, second left, throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. Vihari, who scored 31, placed on 47 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli. AP

8/10 India’s Virat Kohli, left, walks into bat as captain Rohit Sharma leaves the sphere after shedding his wicket throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP

9/10 Sri Lankan gamers rejoice the dismissal of India’s captain Rohit Sharma throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP