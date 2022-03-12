Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer, bowlers put hosts on top on Day 1 of pink-ball Test – Photos News , Firstpost
Shreyas Iyer’s attacking 92 and impressed bowling put India in control of the pink ball Test in opposition to Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test on Saturday.
Indian gamers led by captain Rohit Sharma, left, go away the sphere on the finish of play on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP
India’s Axar Patel, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews geese to keep away from a rising supply by India’s Mohammed Shami throughout Day 1 of the second Test in Bengaluru on Saturday. Mathews scored 43. AP
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. Bumrah picked three wickets. AP
India’s Axar Patel, proper, watches as batting associate Shreyas Iyer celebrates his fifty throughout Day 1 of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP
India’s Rishabh Pant reacts as he leaves the sphere after shedding his wicket throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday. AP
Sri Lankan gamers attraction for the wicket of India’s Hanuma Vihari, second left, throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. Vihari, who scored 31, placed on 47 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli. AP
India’s Virat Kohli, left, walks into bat as captain Rohit Sharma leaves the sphere after shedding his wicket throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP
Sri Lankan gamers rejoice the dismissal of India’s captain Rohit Sharma throughout Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. AP
India’s Mayank Agarwal reacts as he leaves the sphere after shedding his wicket throughout Day 1of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. Agarwal was run out after a mixture up with Rohit within the second over of the day. AP