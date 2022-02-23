Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series due to injuries – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India pacer Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been dominated out of the upcoming T20I sequence towards Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav has suffered a hairline fracture. AP

Deepak sustained a proper quadriceps harm not too long ago throughout bowling within the third T20I towards West Indies whereas Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture throughout a fielding try within the similar match in Kolkata on Sunday.

They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for additional administration of their accidents.

India’s T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

