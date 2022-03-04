India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli plays his 100th Test; cricket fraternity lauds milestone achievement

Former India captain Virat Kohli has taken the sector within the first Test in opposition to Sri Lanka in Mohali at this time (4 March) and with this he has reached a brand new milestone of enjoying his a centesimal Test match.

The 33-year previous batter, who led Team India to 40 wins in 68 Tests will now clear the milestone of getting three-digit caps within the longest format. Virat Kohli would be the twelfth Indian cricketer to hitch the elite membership of gamers who’ve performed 100 Test matches. The listing consists of legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

In an interview with BCCI, Virat Kohli mentioned he was grateful to have reached his a centesimal Test and he by no means thought that he would attain this landmark. Kohli mentioned it had been a protracted journey and he was extraordinarily grateful for it.

Ahead of his much-anticipated Test, Kohli was congratulated by the cricket fraternity and lots of legendary cricketers for reaching this new milestone in his wonderful cricket profession.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulated Kohli on his a centesimal Test look. Current head coach Rahul Dravid introduced Kohli along with his a centesimal saggy blue to commemorate the event.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished Kohli on his particular milestone and congratulated the batter for all his future matches.

Current BCCI president and former Team India captain, Sourav Ganguly, additionally had a particular message for Kohli for this landmark Test.

Former head coach of India nationwide cricket staff and cricket commentator Ravishankar Shashtri mentioned that Kohli’s a centesimal Test is a purpose for celebration.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Virat Kohli for being magical and conquering Test cricket in his personal stead. He lauded Kohli for his outstanding achievement and for making the viewers fall in love with Test cricket yet again.

Test cricket was limping & that’s when it discovered a magical physio in Virat Kohli. He got here, He conquered & He made everybody love check cricket yet again! Congratulations @imVkohli in your outstanding achievement. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 3, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan congratulated his teammate for an unimaginable journey that led to his a centesimal Test look.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer additionally wished Virat Kohli on his superb milestone.

