Sports
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli’s 100th Test to be played behind closed doors | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli‘s a centesimal Test match to be performed towards Sri Lanka on the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali beginning March 4 goes to be with out the spectators behind closed doorways.
“First Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed doors with no spectator allowed,” stated Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma to ANI.
India will play the primary of the two-match Test series towards Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will likely be performed on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli will likely be enjoying his a centesimal Test match beneath the management of Rohit Sharma who’s main India for the primary time in Test matches.
Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at a mean of fifty.39 with 27 tons to his identify.
“First Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed doors with no spectator allowed,” stated Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma to ANI.
India will play the primary of the two-match Test series towards Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will likely be performed on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli will likely be enjoying his a centesimal Test match beneath the management of Rohit Sharma who’s main India for the primary time in Test matches.
Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at a mean of fifty.39 with 27 tons to his identify.