India vs Uganda, Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Assured of QF spot, India aim third straight win

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Uganda, Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to the ICC U19 World Cup Group B match between India and Uganda. The Boys in Blue are by means of to the Super League quarter-finals with two wins in two and might be anticipated to have it simple towards Uganda. Stay tuned for additional updates.

Preview: After a wonderful 174-run victory over Ireland, the Indian U-19 group might be up towards Uganda on Saturday.

With two victories already up their sleeves, India look snug regardless of a number of omissions owing to COVID-19. Skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh all examined optimistic within the current Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

Set to be the ultimate recreation within the group (B) stage, if India win this match, all of the contaminated gamers, together with the worst-affected Dhull, are anticipated to be again in reckoning for choice for the 29 January quarterfinal.

Here’s every little thing you should know in regards to the U19 World Cup 2022 closing group recreation between India and Uganda:

Where will the match be performed?

The closing Group B match between India and Uganda will happen on the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad.

What time does the match start?

The India vs Uganda match will start at 6.30 pm IST whereas the toss might be at 6pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match might be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match on-line?

The match might be dwell streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can even catch dwell updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

