India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma-led side to sport black armbands to condole demise of Lata Mangeshkar | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India’s ( BCCI ) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Sunday stated that the Indian gamers would sport black armbands within the first ODI towards West Indies to condole the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar “Indian Players will sport black armbands within the first ODI towards West Indies on the Narendra Modi Stadium to condole the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The nationwide flag will fly at half-mast,” Shukla advised ANI.Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar handed away on Sunday on the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was recognized with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was placed on ventilator help after her situation worsened on Saturday.

Two-day nationwide mourning shall be noticed in reminiscence of Lata Mangeshkar. The nationwide flag may even fly at half-mast for 2 days, as a mark of respect, and she or he shall be given a State funeral.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, stated at the moment, “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19.”

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly often called “Nightingale of India” for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she started her profession within the 12 months 1942 on the age of 13. In a profession spanning over seven many years, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi movies. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and international languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour and is just the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to obtain this honour.

She’s additionally the recipient of three National Film Awards amongst many different honours she acquired in the course of the span of her profession. ‘Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon’, ‘Babul Pyare’, Lag Ja Gale Se Phir’ amongst others are a few of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by 4 youthful siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.