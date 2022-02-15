India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs WI Live Coverage on Live TV Online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs West Indies Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs WI 1st T20I Timing in India, when and the place to look at stay protection on-line:

Filled with thrilling expertise and focussed on the T20 World Cup in precisely eight months’ time, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India could be aiming to get its combos proper when it takes on the West Indies in a three-match collection starting in Kolkata on Wednesday.

India had been the pre-tournament favourites however made a surprising group stage exit within the final T20 World Cup held within the UAE in October-November 2021. The shambolic marketing campaign uncovered loopholes within the staff mixture and temperament, spoiling Virat Kohli’s swansong as T20 skipper.

India will look to make amends and rebuild the facet with a packed T20 calendar lined up forward of the marquee occasion in Australia starting on 16 October.

Rohit, underneath whom Mumbai Indians have received 5 IPL titles, could be trying to kind out points such because the opening blues, the middle-lower order conundrum and in addition the bowling combos.

And he can have a headache (albeit a superb one) whereas making an attempt to plug the holes within the squad.

Just the opposite day on the IPL mega public sale, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hit the jackpot by touchdown a Rs 15.25 crore cope with Rohit’s franchise Mumbai Indians.

In reality, 10 gamers from the present squad landed huge offers and all eyes would even be on the likes of Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 12.25 crore), Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rs 10.75 crore) and Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals, Rs 10.75 crore).

Skipper Rohit Sharma had three completely different opening companions through the ODI collection in Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan , and the unavailability of KL Rahul for the T20Is because of a left hamstring pressure signifies that India can have a gap batting mixture puzzle to unravel.

Kishan would possibly the frontrunner for the openers’ slot however then there may be Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer who can even bat on the prime.

Rishabh Pant, in the meantime, has been named vice-captain for the collection.

India, nevertheless, acquired a recent setback on Monday when it was confirmed that Washington Sundar was dominated out of the T20Is with a hamstring harm. BCCI later confirmed that Kuldeep Yadav will exchange the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

Yuzvendra Chahal is coming off recent after a profitable ODI collection in opposition to the Windies the place he picked 5 wickets from two video games, and he might be as soon as once more raring to go within the T20Is. However, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see if Ravi Bishnoi will get a maiden India call-up.

The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell impressed for West Indies of their T20I collection win in opposition to England, and they are going to be anticipated to step up as soon as once more.

Their bowling division boasts of in-form gamers like Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder, who took a mixed 23 wickets. Then there may be Odean Smith, who was not too long ago acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore, so this might be an opportunity for him to show himself earlier than the IPL will get underway later in March.

All in all, the T20 collection guarantees to be an enthralling affair with a run-fest on the playing cards.

Here’s all it’s essential find out about when and the place to look at the match:

When will the primary T20I between India and West Indies happen?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will happen on Wednesday, 16 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the primary T20I between India and West Indies?

The match will happen on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 7 pm IST. The toss will happen at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match might be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match can even be out there on Disney + Hotstar. You can even browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

With inputs from PTI

