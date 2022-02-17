India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer seal it for India | Cricket News – Times of India

KOLKATA: It was not the beginning Ravi Bishnoi was searching for when he got here operating round from long-off to take a well-judged catch of Nicholas Pooran, however sadly he touched the boundary rope whereas back-tracking to take care of the physique stability. But the teen was fast to recover from that disappointment and made a telling affect in his debut worldwide match. He ended up with two for 17 in his 4 overs — and was named ‘Man of the Match’ — to assist India limit West Indies to 157 for seven after skipper Rohit Sharma gained the toss and put the opposition in initially of the primary T20I right here on Wednesday.The skipper later laid the muse for Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer to finish it in model as India recorded a six-wicket victory, reaching 162 for 4 in 18.5 overs.Bishnoi, who turned the primary member of India U-19 2020 World Cup squad to make the senior crew debut, struggled a bit along with his line and size, bowling six wides additionally. But he stored attacking the batters that fetched him wealthy dividends.

The Jodhpur boy was not afraid to even problem the batters with some flights in his deliveries.

“I was just trying to bowl stump to stump and not give them room because they have the power to clear the boundary,” he mentioned after the West Indies innings.

Bishnoi claimed his maiden worldwide wicket by trapping Roston Chase with a googly and adopted it up by getting Rovman Powell caught by Iyer at long-on two balls later.

💬 💬 “Very happy with his first game for India. He has got a very bright future.” #CrewIndia captain @ImRo45 lauds… https://t.co/lYVgLSc3wQ — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645036479000

Wicketkeeper-batter Pooran stood tall for West Indies after skipper Sharma gained the toss and put the rivals in to bat first. Living as much as his huge purse within the latest IPL mega public sale, the left-hander hit a fluent 61 off 43 balls that helped them put up a combating 157 for seven in 20 overs. Pooran didn’t miss out something that was in his zone and located 4 fours and 5 sixes.

The floodgates had been opened by the skilled Bhuvneshwar Kumar who made a great comeback after being hit for a 4 within the first over of the match. He pulled his size again as Brandon King walked down solely to lob it to Suryakumar Kumar. Yuzvendra Chahal was additionally on the mark, having opener Kyle Mayers when the left-hander missed the road going to play the slog sweep.

West Indies did get a boundary in all of the six overs of the Powerplay, racing to 44 for one. But they stored dropping wickets virtually at common intervals that usually halted the run circulate. Akeal Hosein hits Deepak Chahar for an enormous six, however fell in the identical over whereas skipper Kieron Pollard couldn’t present the mandatory fireworks late within the innings staying undefeated for twenty-four off 19 balls. Medium tempo Harshal Patel additionally contributed his bit, taking two for 37.

Rohit supplied a fluent begin getting 40 off simply 19 balls. But India suffered a setback thereafter dropping Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli in consecutive overs with Fabian Allen being concerned in each the dismissals. But Yadav didn’t enable West Indies to make a comeback as he started with consecutive boundaries off the primary two balls that he confronted. In spite of Rishabh Pant additionally failing to fireplace, Yadav and Iyer had been concerned in a 26-ball 48-run unbroken fifth-wicket stand that took India dwelling.